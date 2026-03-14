Euro giants ready to move for in-form Arsenal star - only small profit for Gunners

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Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Juventus ahead of this summer after impressing on loan at Porto.

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The Poland international was a useful squad player for the Gunners without ever really establishing himself as an automatic starter due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Still, he also rarely put a foot wrong and he’s continued to impress with Porto, sparking interest from Juventus, according to Tuttosport.

It remains to be seen if Kiwior will definitely be on the move again that quickly, and ultimately that will be up to Porto, who might not want to sell him.

Jakub Kiwior transfer situation explained as Juventus eye Arsenal defender

According to additional information from the Sun, Kiwior will make his move to Porto permanent due to an obligation in his loan deal.

So, even if Kiwior is still only technically there on loan now, he has definitely left Arsenal, who can only make a small profit from his sale.

The Sun claim the north London giants paid £20m to sign Kiwior from Spezia, while they’ll bank £23m once his permanent transfer to Porto is finalised.

It’s also claimed that Arsenal have a sell-on clause, but that they’d only bank around an extra £1.7m if Porto sell the 26-year-old to Juve.

Arsenal struggle to sell players for big money

That’s a profit of just £4.7m for AFC, who have a surprisingly poor record when it comes to selling players.

The club lost a lot of star names during the Arsene Wenger era, but rarely for significant money.

See below as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still Arsenal’s biggest ever sale for just €38m…(fees via Transfermarkt)

Player Fee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain €38m Nicolas Anelka €35m Alexis Sanchez €34m Cesc Fabregas €34m Emile Smith Rowe €31.8m

Kiwior may not have been a regular starter for Arsenal, but he arguably looks like a player worth a lot more than just €20-25m.