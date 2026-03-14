Sir Jim Ratcliffe teases possible hint on Michael Carrick's chances of landing Man Utd job

Manchester United FC
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Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Michael Carrick
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Michael Carrick (Photo via Sky Sports, George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has responded to a question about Michael Carrick’s future after his fine start as interim manager.

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The former Man Utd midfielder was recently placed in charge of the club after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, but it remains to be seen if he’ll stay at Old Trafford beyond this stint until the end of the season.

Carrick is not hugely experienced at the highest level of management, though he previously impressed as Middlesbrough boss and has done well to lift this United side after some dire form under Amorim.

Ratcliffe clearly seems happy with the job Carrick is doing, though he wouldn’t be drawn into answering if he’d give the 44-year-old the job permanently…

“He’s doing an excellent job, absolutely,’ Ratcliffe said, but when asked about the permanent job, he added: “Not going there!”

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Michael Carrick’s strong star as Manchester United’s interim manager

Carrick has had a terrific impact with United so far, tweaking the team’s tactics and massively improving both results and performances.

United were on a run of just one win from seven before Carrick took over, with MUFC now on a run of six wins, one draw, and one defeat in his eight games in charge…

Carrick’s Man Utd opponents Score and result
Manchester City (H) 2-0 WIN
Arsenal (A) 3-2 WIN
Fulham (H) 3-2 WIN
Tottenham (H) 2-0 WIN
West Ham (A) 1-1 DRAW
Everton (A) 1-0 WIN
Crystal Palace (H) 2-1 WIN
Newcastle (A) 2-1 LOSS

Carrick is not as big a name as some of the other managers out there, with experienced figures like Roberto De Zerbi currently available, and others like Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola also set to be on the lookout for new clubs very soon.

Ratcliffe sounds happy with Carrick, but it remains to be seen if that will translate into giving him the job permanently, or if he just sees him as doing his duties as interim well before ultimately passing on the torch to someone else.

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