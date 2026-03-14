Leeds set for major transfer windfall if rivals are relegated

Daniel Farke at Elland Road (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leeds United could reportedly be set to bank significant funds from add-ons included in Crysencio Summerville’s transfer to West Ham United.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Dutch winger was previously a key player at Elland Road and he’s continued to shine since his move to the London Stadium.

However, it’s not been a good season for West Ham overall, and they’re now facing the very real threat of relegation, which would likely see Summerville sold this summer.

If that does happen, reports claim this would mean potentially significant money for Leeds due to the sell-on clause included as part of his sale to the Hammers.

What next for Crysencio Summerville?

It is not yet clear where Summerville could end up, but it makes sense that his West Ham future is in serious doubt.

Tottenham are one club to be linked with the 24-year-old, but since they’re also in a relegation battle that is surely not yet something concrete.

If in theory both West Ham and Spurs were to go down, it surely wouldn’t make much sense for Summerville to seal a move that would keep him in the Championship next season.

For now, fans of the north Londoners will surely be looking into how to buy Liverpool vs Tottenham tickets as they look to keep an eye on how their team can possibly turn their poor recent form around and avoid the drop.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds perhaps enter the running to re-sign Summerville as they’re surely set to stay up, though there are not any concrete transfer news updates about that at the moment.

West Ham will likely lose other big-name players if they go down this summer, with speculation growing about Jarrod Bowen in particular, while talented young midfielder Mateus Fernandes also starting to attract attention.