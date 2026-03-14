From Spain: Liverpool eye €60m star to already replace struggling Slot signing

Alejandro Balde in action for Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Alejandro Balde as he’s made available by Barcelona for the right price.

According to Fichajes, the Catalan giants are prepared to accept around €60m to let Balde go, with sporting director Deco unsure about the player.

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It remains to be seen if anyone will come in for Balde, but Fichajes suggest that Liverpool could be suitors to watch.

The Reds could certainly do with making a change at left-back, with last summer’s signing Milos Kerkez proving unconvincing, while Andrew Robertson looks set to leave at the end of this season.

Alejandro Balde to solve Liverpool’s left-back issues

Balde has perhaps not been at his very best for Barcelona this season, but on his day the 22-year-old is an elite talent.

He’s also still young enough to turn his form around and develop into an even better player, so this could be a smart signing by LFC.

At the same time, €60m is a lot to pay for someone who’s not currently performing at their best, so we’ve used our Transfer Fit rating system to score him 16/25 – medium.

Alejandro Balde TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee * Performance *** Achievements **** Career phase **** Squad need ****

Liverpool could probably do better than Balde, but he is certainly also worth considering, with any kind of upgrade on Kerkez making sense as a priority.

The Hungary international shone during his time at Bournemouth but is yet to show that kind of form at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Robertson is about to become a free agent, so is surely heading out of Liverpool after a great career at the club.

The veteran Scotland international looks past his best now, however, with Kerkez starting over him in Arne Slot’s side for most of this season.