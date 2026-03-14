Liverpool face €70 million battle with Barcelona for defender considered Van Dijk replacement

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Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni could soon develop into a transfer battle with Barcelona.



According to Sport, the Premier League side will face strong competition from Barcelona, who are also closely monitoring the Italian international’s situation.

Bastoni has emerged as one of the most highly regarded central defenders in European football.

Inter Milan are believed to value the 26-year-old at around €70 million, and reports suggest the player could be open to a move away from Italy should the right opportunity arise.

Bastoni has become one of Europe’s best defenders

Bastoni has become a central figure in Inter Milan’s defence over the past few seasons.

Operating primarily on the left side of Inter’s defensive line, Bastoni has excelled in a system that demands defenders to initiate attacking play from deep areas.

His precise passing range and ability to carry the ball forward have made him particularly valuable in possession-based systems.

The defender has also established himself as a regular for the Italian national team, further enhancing his reputation across Europe.

Why Liverpool are interested in the Inter defender

Liverpool’s interest in Bastoni has been reported for some time, with the club believed to be evaluating options to strengthen their defense in the coming years.

With veteran leaders such as Virgil van Dijk approaching the latter stages of their careers, the club is exploring long-term solutions capable of anchoring the back line.

Bastoni’s ability to play progressive passes and operate comfortably in a high defensive line makes him an appealing fit for Liverpool’s tactical philosophy.

Barcelona’s involvement in the race for Bastoni adds a new dimension to the transfer saga.

Reports suggest that the Catalan club’s transfer strategy could be influenced by the outcome of their presidential election, which may shape the club’s recruitment priorities moving forward.

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