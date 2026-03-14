Swap deal: Liverpool ready to finally sign long-term target in smart exchange

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Liverpool could strike a swap deal with Real Madrid (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to do a swap deal with Real Madrid in order to finally clinch the transfer of long-term target Eduardo Camavinga.

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The France international has been someone the Reds have wanted for some time now, and it seems he’s finally going to be available.

That’s what’s been reported by Radio Marca in the last few days, and now a further report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he’s on Liverpool’s radar and could swap places with Alexis Mac Allister.

The report claims Madrid want Mac Allister to add a different kind of profile to their midfield, while the Argentina international also brings more experience than the younger Camavinga.

LFC might view this as an upgrade for them, however, as Mac Allister hasn’t been quite as good this season, and bringing in a younger player might be good for the present and future.

What Eduardo Camavinga could bring to Liverpool

Another interesting thing to consider with Camavinga is that he can play as a left-back, which is another position Liverpool might do well to strengthen in.

The Merseyside giants are set to lose Andrew Robertson as a free agent this summer, while last year’s left-back signing Milos Kerkez has been disappointing so far.

Camavinga himself might favour playing in midfield, where he can also give Arne Slot’s side something different, but the club could benefit from having an alternative to Kerkez as well.

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This will certainly be an interesting saga to watch, and it’s also worth noting that reports suggest Liverpool could be in for another left-back as well as a midfielder this summer.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde has also been linked with the Reds by Fichajes, so there look like there will be intriguing opportunities there for the club if they want to make a change again.

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister Eduardo Camavinga

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