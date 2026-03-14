"We've missed him" - England legend wants surprise Man Utd star back in the squad for 2026 World Cup

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw in Manchester United training (ManUtd.com)

England legend Stuart Pearce has called for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to come in to Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup tournament.

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Shaw has had a mixed career for Man Utd and England, often looking like a top player on his day, but struggling with consistency, partly due to an unfortunate injury record.

Still, Pearce is a big fan of Shaw and feels he could still have it in him to be England’s first-choice left-back at the World Cup in North America this summer.

The 30-year-old has looked back to his best for United this season, and Pearce also feels that having his experience could be really valuable for the Three Lions.

Luke Shaw talked up for England World Cup spot

Shaw notably scored for England in that Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, and he’s rarely let his country down in general.

Discussing the left-back spot with the Sun, Pearce made his case for Shaw being involved for Tuchel’s side this summer.

“If Manchester United carry on the ascension that they’re on at the moment, you have got to talk about Luke Shaw.

“He’s got experience at the tournaments. When he’s been out of the England side, we’ve missed him. He’s a rounded left-back.

“More to the point, when you compare him to some of the others around, nobody probably had really nailed their colours to the mast in regards to playing there.

“Tino Livramento has come in as have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Nico O’Reilly. There’s a lot of players there that are good options.

“But I’m sure if Luke Shaw recovers the form we know he can, he could be the No 1 left-back.”

He added: “It’s his history. More so, his history plays a big part. The fact he’s been to tournaments. He knows what it’s like. He’s a good member of the squad.

“I worked with him at Under-21 level. I know his mentality. More to the point, I don’t think there’s been another left-back that has come along that has made us say, we can’t stop thinking about Luke Shaw.

“He’s a good member of the squad, 100 per cent. We’ve seen that with Jordan Henderson. The manager brought Henderson into the squad as much for what he is like as a person.

“You’ve got to have good tourists on the road with you, that’s for sure.”

Which other Manchester United players could make England’s World Cup squad?

It will be interesting to see if a few other big names at United make it into the England squad this summer.

Shaw is far from a certainty, and that’s also true of experienced figures like Harry Maguire and Mason Mount.

Kobbie Mainoo’s recent improved form should see him back in contention after he made it to the Euros two years ago, but there’s also a lot of competition in that area of Tuchel’s squad.

Marcus Rashford, currently on loan from United to Barcelona, also perhaps seems likely to be involved again after his improved form since leaving Old Trafford.