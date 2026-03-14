Bruno Fernandes has already negotiated possible escape route from Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes in action for Man United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was reportedly the one who negotiated a £57m release clause into his contract at Old Trafford.

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There has been talk before of Fernandes having a specific clause for clubs outside the Premier League, as per BBC Sport and others, and now a report from ESPN states that the Portugal international was the one who negotiated this detail into his contract.

It remains to be seen how much a worry Fernandes’ future will be for Man Utd this summer, but ESPN suggest it’s something bubbling away in the background with the potential to become a bigger story.

United have the option to extend Fernandes’ contract by one more year, but the player himself may be tempted to take the chance to try a new challenge this summer, according to ESPN.

Bruno Fernandes is too important for Manchester United to let go

Given his age, it perhaps seems unlikely anyone would pay as much as £57m to sign Fernandes, but it’s also not beyond the realms of possibility.

The 31-year-old continues to shine as one of the best players in the Premier League, with a fine record of seven goals and 14 assists so far this season.

Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United 318 games 105 goals 2 trophies

It seems likely it would be a huge challenge for United to replace Fernandes, as it’s hard to think of anyone on the market right now who can offer quite the same qualities as him.

Even if Fernandes himself isn’t entirely convinced about staying, MUFC surely need to do all they can to convince him and make him an important part of their team moving forward.

There have been signs of real improvement under interim manager Michael Carrick, with United now looking likely to seal Champions League qualification for next season.

Fernandes might be tempted to stay if things continue to go in the right direction, while his departure could prove a major setback after all the recent progress made.