Three in, three out: Man United working on TOTAL midfield revamp with stunning triple swoop

Manchester United players, and Elliot Anderson (Photo by Michael Steele, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be set to completely revamp their midfield this summer, with three players leaving and three new signings coming in.

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The Red Devils are closing in on a top four spot that would give them the crucial boost of Champions League football for next season and strengthen their hand in the transfer market this summer.

It’s already been confirmed that Casemiro will be leaving on a free transfer when his Man Utd contract expires at the end of this season.

On top of that, ESPN report that United will be ready to listen to offers for Manuel Ugarte, while Bruno Fernandes has a £57m release clause and faces an uncertain future.

Manchester United’s top three midfield transfer targets

Fans wondering how to buy Manchester United vs Aston Villa tickets will likely be aware that they’re set to watch the likes of Casemiro and possibly Fernandes in one of their final few appearances for the club.

Next season, it could be an entirely new MUFC midfield trio, with various reports linking them with Nottingham Forest duo Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs White, as well as with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

That would likely represent a considerable outlay for United, but they’ll have more money to spend if they get back into the Champions League and make some sales.

High earners like Casemiro and Jadon Sancho leaving at the ends of their contracts should also free up significant space on the club’s wage bill.

How Manchester United could line up next season

If United get these deals done, we could see a very different and much stronger looking line up at Old Trafford next season.

While the club may also strengthen in other positions at some point, here’s a look at their starting XI with that new midfield three…

Would you be happy with these signings, United fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!