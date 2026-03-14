Man United have FIVE managers on their radar for the hot seat

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Manchester United’s season has taken a more positive turn since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim earlier this year.



However, despite the recent improvement in results and performances, the club is still believed to be planning for a long-term managerial appointment once the season concludes.

According to reports from The Sun, United’s hierarchy have drawn up a shortlist of five potential candidates to take permanent charge at Old Trafford.

The list reportedly includes Oliver Glasner, Unai Emery, Andoni Iraola, Roberto De Zerbi, and Julian Nagelsmann, all managers with strong reputations in European football.

Michael Carrick faces uncertain future at Man United

Carrick’s appointment as interim boss initially appeared to be a temporary measure designed to steady the club after Amorim’s difficult spell.

Since taking over, however, the former United midfielder has overseen a noticeable improvement in the team’s structure and results.

Players have responded positively to Carrick’s leadership, with several improved performances helping United regain momentum in the Premier League and reestablish some confidence within the squad.

Despite this progress, sources suggest the club’s leadership remains committed to appointing a long-term head coach with a clearly defined tactical identity.

United have five managers on their radar

The shortlist reportedly reflects a mix of experienced managers and progressive tacticians.

Oliver Glasner, currently at Crystal Palace, is expected to leave the London club at the end of the season. The Austrian manager gained widespread praise during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he led the club to UEFA Europa League glory in 2022.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most tactically astute managers. His work at Aston Villa has earned admiration across the Premier League, while his previous success, including multiple Europa League titles, highlights his pedigree.

Andoni Iraola, currently impressing with Bournemouth, is viewed as one of the league’s most progressive coaches thanks to his high-energy tactical style.

Former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is also being considered. Known for his possession-based football and innovative tactical approach, De Zerbi has previously attracted interest from several top European clubs.

Finally, Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann remains a highly respected figure in the game. At just 38, Nagelsmann has already managed clubs like RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, gaining recognition as one of the brightest coaching minds in modern football.

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