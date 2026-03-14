Man United frontrunners to sign £45 million Premier League midfielder ahead of Liverpool & Chelsea

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has emerged as a key transfer target for several Premier League heavyweights ahead of the upcoming summer window.



According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all actively monitoring the situation of the United States international, with United currently believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Adams has attracted significant attention thanks to his strong performances and leadership qualities in midfield.

While Bournemouth remain keen to keep hold of the player, reports suggest the club could consider offers in the region of £45 million if serious interest materialises.

Tyler Adams has impressed top Premier League clubs

Adams has become an integral figure in the team’s midfield structure. The 27-year-old is widely admired for his work rate, tactical awareness, and ability to disrupt opposition attacks.

Adams typically operates as a defensive midfielder, providing protection for the back line while helping his team transition quickly from defence to attack.

His ability to cover ground, press aggressively, and recover possession has made him one of the most effective ball-winning midfielders in the Premier League.

In addition to his club performances, Adams is also a key player for the United States national team, where he has frequently served as captain.

His leadership qualities and experience at international tournaments have further boosted his reputation across European football.

Man United lead the race to sign Adams

Man United’s reported interest in Adams matches with their ongoing efforts to strengthen the midfield department.

The club has been searching for players capable of providing energy, defensive stability, and tactical discipline in the center of the pitch.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also believed to be exploring midfield reinforcements as part of their long-term squad planning.

Adams’ playing style, combining defensive intensity with intelligent positioning, makes him an appealing option for teams that prioritize high pressing and quick transitions.

Despite the growing interest, Bournemouth are under no immediate pressure to sell. Adams is under contract until 2028, which gives the club a strong negotiating position.

However, a substantial offer could test Bournemouth’s resolve, particularly if the player expresses a desire to take the next step in his career.

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