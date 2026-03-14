Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As many as nine players could leave Manchester United this summer as some come to the ends of their contracts, while the club are also open to offers for others.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to ESPN, it seems Man Utd could be prepared to let some flop signings go, with the likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, and Manuel Ugarte available.

On top of that, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia are all about to become free agents, while there’s hope that Marcus Rashford will either make his loan to Barcelona permanent or find another club.

It remains to be seen if United will succeed in offloading all of these players, but it certainly looks like it could be a big summer of change at Old Trafford.

Manchester United need a clear-out, but could this be too many exits at once?

There’s no doubt United need to make changes to this squad, with too many poor performers currently sitting on big wages.

At the same time, however, it could be a big upheaval if so many players leave at once, with MUFC perhaps at risk of losing some squad depth.

With Casemiro, for example, already confirmed as leaving at the end of his contract, it could perhaps be unwise to also offload Ugarte, who might be a decent backup option, even if he’s mostly proven disappointing during his time in English football so far.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has shown some promise whilst on loan at Napoli, so there might be some sense in giving him another chance to rotate with Benjamin Sesko, especially if the club also want to get rid of the under-performing Zirkzee.

What do you make of United’s plans? Are there any players here you’d like to see them keep, or should they all go? Let us know in the comments!