Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to trigger Nico Williams‘ release clause this summer, while the Spanish winger also feels it’s the right time for him to leave Athletic Bilbao.

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The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe in recent times, though he’s gone slightly off the boil this term.

That hasn’t put Man Utd off from targeting him, however, with Fichajes reporting that the Red Devils are preparing a move to pay his clause and get him out of Athletic Bilbao.

Williams could undoubtedly be a useful option for United’s squad, though on current form there’s no guarantee he’d get into their starting XI on a regular basis.

Nico Williams might not be worth it for Manchester United

Williams has only four goals and two assists in 19 La Liga games, which is not the kind of player you pay close to €100m for.

Fichajes’ report is not that clear on how much the Spain international’s clause is, but they state that it’s close to that fee, and it’s the kind of figure that would’ve made sense a year ago.

Williams has long been linked with big clubs, but there are perhaps signs that he’s going backwards, so given that MUFC already have pretty good attacking options, there doesn’t seem to be much need for them to pay this much for Williams.

Nico Williams Transfer Fit rating

Nico Williams TOTAL SCORE: 12/25 Transfer fee – Performance ** Achievements **** Career phase **** Squad need **

You can read more here about CaughtOffside’s Transfer Fit rating as we score this potential deal at the lower end of medium.

If Williams can get back to his best, then there’s no doubt this could be a good deal, while it might also be worth pursuing if they can get him for a lot less than €100m.

For now, though, he’s far too expensive and out of form, so there must be better options out there for United.