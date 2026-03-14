"No doubts" - Club chief confirms plan to sign Manchester United star

Rasmus Hojlund of Napoli looks on (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his loan move to Napoli permanent this summer, as confirmed by the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna.

Fabrizio Romano has quoted Manna as saying there are no doubts about Napoli’s plans to sign Hojlund permanently from Man Utd this summer.

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The Denmark international has shown glimpses of his best form again since returning to Serie A, and it always looked likely that the Red Devils would seek to use this opportunity to offload him.

See below for details from Romano as he quotes Manna as confirming the deal, whilst saying Napoli are set to trigger their option to sign Hojlund for €44m…

? Napoli will trigger €44m buy option clause for Rasmus Højlund, as always reported. Director Manna confirms: “There are no doubts. Rasmus will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from #MUFC in case of UCL access — but he is in our plans regardless of this condition”. pic.twitter.com/LLcbOGIBgS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2026

Romano posted: “Napoli will trigger €44m buy option clause for Rasmus Højlund, as always reported. Director Manna confirms: “There are no doubts. Rasmus will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from #MUFC in case of UCL access — but he is in our plans regardless of this condition”.”

Rasmus Hojlund transfer to Napoli suits all parties

This move won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone and it’s a deal that seems like it makes sense for all parties involved.

Hojlund looked a bright prospect during a spell at Atalanta earlier in his career, but things just didn’t quite work out for him in the Premier League.

United need to aim higher, while Hojlund needs to get back to playing regularly, and seems more suited to the pace of the game in Italian football.

Rasmus Hojlund stats Games Goals Atalanta 2022/23 34 10 Man United 2023/24 43 16 Man United 2024/25 52 10 Napoli 2025/26 35 13

It could be that the 23-year-old will still have a fine career, but barring a really rapid transformation, it’s unlikely that MUFC will live to regret letting him go.

Hojlund scored 26 goals in his two seasons in Manchester, prompting the club to spend big on both Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko in subsequent summers.