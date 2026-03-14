Real Madrid continue to monitor Liverpool star despite his involvement in contract talks

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Real Madrid are reportedly continuing to track the situation of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, as uncertainty surrounds the French centre-back’s long-term future at Anfield.



According to talkSPORT, the Spanish giants remain attentive to developments regarding Konaté’s contract negotiations with Liverpool, which are still ongoing.

Liverpool are working to secure the 26-year-old’s future, but interest from top European clubs means the situation is being closely watched.

Real Madrid are understood to be among the teams keeping tabs on the defender’s availability should talks between the player and Liverpool fail to produce an agreement.

Konaté has become increasingly important for Liverpool

Konaté has grown into one of the club’s most reliable defensive players. The France international has formed an important partnership in Liverpool’s backline, combining physical strength with impressive recovery pace and strong aerial ability.

Konaté’s defensive attributes make him particularly well suited to the high-intensity style Liverpool have often employed in recent years.

In addition to his club performances, Konaté has also continued to establish himself within the French national team setup, further enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s leading young defenders.

The French centre-back is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and that has alerted Real Madrid who love to sign players as free agents.

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their defense

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Konaté aligns with their long-term efforts to refresh their defensive line.

With some experienced defenders entering the latter stages of their careers, the club is believed to be evaluating options capable of strengthening the squad for the coming years.

Despite the growing speculation, Liverpool are unlikely to let Konaté leave easily. The club considers him a key part of their future defensive plans.

Liverpool are already preparing for defensive changes with young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive from Rennes at the end of the season, while promising defender Giovanni Leoni is also expected to return after recovering from injury.

Liverpool remain committed to keeping the French defender, but interest from Real Madrid ensures that the situation will continue to attract attention.

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