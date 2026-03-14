Report: Chelsea winger on the radar of Barcelona after details of secret clause emerge

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly added Chelsea winger Pedro Neto to their list of potential summer transfer targets as the club prepares for another important rebuilding phase.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are keeping a close eye on the Portuguese international’s situation at Stamford Bridge in case they decide to reinforce their wide attacking options during the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona’s recruitment strategy is expected to focus on strengthening three key areas of the squad: a striker, a centre-back, and a winger.

While the club already possesses quality options on the flanks, the technical department is exploring alternatives should the opportunity arise in the market.

Pedro Neto has emerged as an option for Barcelona

Neto, now 26 years old, has long been regarded as one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted wide players.

His pace, dribbling ability, and creativity in one-on-one situations has built a reputation as a player capable of unlocking defenses with direct attacking play.

After making his name at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Neto moved to Chelsea in a deal that attracted significant attention across Europe.

Neto’s contract includes a release clause or exit mechanism that could facilitate a transfer should Barcelona decide to move forward with negotiations.

For now, however, the Spanish club are simply observing his situation rather than actively pursuing a deal.

Barcelona have depth in their current attacking options

Barcelona’s attacking lineup already includes several prominent wide players.

Young superstar Lamine Yamal and Brazilian international Raphinha are currently considered automatic starters in the wide roles, both delivering consistent performances this season.

In addition, the club is still evaluating the future of Marcus Rashford, who joined on loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona have the option to make that deal permanent depending on how the remainder of the season unfolds.

Because of these existing options, Neto is not currently a priority signing. Instead, he represents a contingency option should circumstances change during the summer.

Report: Chelsea considering transfer move for 21-year-old who’s perfect for Liam Rosenior