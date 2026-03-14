Micky van de Ven, Xavi Simons, and Igor Tudor (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s interim manager Igor Tudor has aimed a subtle dig at Xavi Simons as he attempted to explain why he’s not starting him.

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The Netherlands international looked like an exciting signing when he joined Spurs from RB Leipzig last summer, but he’s had a fairly underwhelming first season in the Premier League.

Simons has just two goals and five assists for Tottenham so far, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s no longer guaranteed a starting spot.

Still, the north London outfit spent a lot of money on the 22-year-old last summer, with BBC Sport reporting his fee as being £52m at the time.

Igor Tudor on his decision not to use Xavi Simons

When asked about Simons in his press conference, Tudor made it clear that even if the former Leipzig man was a major signing for the club, he currently felt he couldn’t start him as he was simply doing his best for the team.

Watch below for Tudor’s answer, with the Croatian tactician still offering Simons something of a lifeline, however, by suggesting that he could still get into the team at a later date even if he hasn’t been so far…

Can Xavi Simons bounce back for Tottenham?

Simons surely has it in him to turn his Spurs career around, but it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.

For one thing, if THFC do end up getting relegated, it’s perhaps hard to imagine him sticking around to play in the Championship.

There could also be some sense in the club selling him or sending him out on loan so he can improve certain aspects of his game.

For all his natural talent and ability, Simons looks like he still needs to mature with his decision-making, while he’s perhaps also struggled with the physicality of English football, which is something he can work on and which could happen with age anyway.