Chelsea considering transfer move for 21-year-old who's perfect for Liam Rosenior

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior looks on (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid on their fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg, with Valentin Barco a target for Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior knows Barco well from his time managing him in Ligue 1, and it could be that they’ll be reunited at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fichajes.

The report states that Chelsea rate Barco highly, with the 21-year-old impressing as a top young talent during his time in France.

The fact that he’s also played under Rosenior should help him adapt well at Chelsea, where he can add quality and depth in two positions.

What Valentin Barco could bring to Chelsea

Barco mainly plays as a central defensive midfielder, but he can also provide the Blues with an option at left-back if needed.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea would use him, with Rosenior already having Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as his two main starters in midfield.

Then again, it’s also hard to see CFC giving Barco a lot of chances to start at left-back, given that they already have Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato in that position.

Do Chelsea really need Barco? The Argentine may well be a big talent, but it’s perhaps hard to justify this move now, so we’ve given him this low-medium score with our Transfer Fit rating system…

Valentin Barco TOTAL SCORE: 13/20 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need *

As you can see, Barco scores well for his recent form and the fact that he’s a young player with his best years ahead of him, but he lacks experience, isn’t a priority position for Chelsea, and would probably not be worth the money even if they could have favourable terms with Strasbourg.