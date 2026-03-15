Lewis Hall of Newcastle United celebrates with Aaron Ramsdale after winning the penalty shootout during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on January 10, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall is regarded as one of Newcastle United’s most important prospects for the future.

His standout performance against Barcelona caught the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that scouts from Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and several La Liga sides have been “closely monitoring” him, though no official bid has yet been made.

Hall has also been linked with Manchester United recently.

Lewis Hall could be a superb option

Even though Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have options at left back, there is no doubt that Hall would be a quality acquisition for them. He can help all three clubs improve. He could be an upgrade on Rayan Ait-Nouri at Manchester City, and the ideal long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson as well.

Newcastle’s stance is crystal clear: Hall is not for sale. Despite financial pressures, the club has excluded him from any transfer list. Eddie Howe considers him a cornerstone of his project. Moreover, his current deal runs until 2029, and the club is preparing a new contract with a significant pay rise and long-term commitment. This move aims to strengthen Hall’s sense of belonging while sending a firm message to suitors that negotiations are off the table.

Market experts suggest that if Newcastle were ever to consider talks, they would start at £65–70 million. However, the club intends to balance its transfer budget by offloading other players rather than sacrificing Hall.

Summer exit for Hall seems unlikely

Fans see him as “one of their own” and would strongly oppose any sale. The English media also describe him as the national team’s left-back for the next decade, highlighting his importance for both club and country.

In summary, the Barcelona match marked a turning point in Hall’s career, elevating him to elite status. While interest from European giants is growing, Newcastle are keeping the doors firmly shut. The most likely scenario is Hall remaining at St James’ Park for many years, becoming the symbol of the club’s long-term project.