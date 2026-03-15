New update in Tottenham's manager search (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Croatian is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance. He is currently ‎on loan at German club Hamburg, and he has been outstanding for them.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Vuskovic.

Luka Vuskovic is a man in demand

Apart from his defensive qualities, he has been exceptional going forward, contributing 6 goals. Barcelona are hoping to secure his signature in the summer, and have already held positive talks with his representatives.

According to reports from Spain, they are confident of convincing the player to join the club. The player has recently admitted that he “would love to play in Spain” one day.

The 19-year-old could be tempted to join an elite club like Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Tottenham. The London club will not want to lose an elite young talent like Vuskovic anytime soon. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, especially with players like Cristian Romero linked with an exit.

Vuskovic could be a future star

Vuskovic could develop into a key player for Tottenham in future, and they must do everything in their power to keep him at the club. They cannot afford to lose elite prospects like him if they want to build a formidable team for the future.

Meanwhile, it has been a very disappointing season for Tottenham, and they are fighting for survival in the Premier League. If they go down at the end of the season, they are likely to lose multiple players. The 18-year-old could seriously consider exiting as well. He will not want to compete in the second division of English football.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona follows up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.