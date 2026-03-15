(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans serenaded Casemiro with a resounding “one more year” chant following another masterclass performance from the Brazilian midfielder in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The scenes at Old Trafford marked a dramatic shift in sentiment for a player who, just months ago, appeared to be winding down his career in England.

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Despite an official announcement in January that Casemiro would depart at the end of the season, his recent resurgence has left the Stretford End desperate for a U-turn.

As the final whistle blew, the stadium echoed with the plea, as reported by The Mirror: “One more year, one more year, Casemiro.”

Casemiro with another solid performance against Aston Villa

The 34-year-old was instrumental in securing a result that tightens United’s grip on third place.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, meeting a Bruno Fernandes corner with a glancing near-post header that left Emiliano Martínez helpless.

The goal was Casemiro’s seventh of the season, his most prolific return since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2022.

Beyond the goal, his defensive work was equally vital; a crunching tackle on Amadou Onana ignited the counter-attack that led to United’s second goal, scored by Matheus Cunha.

By the time he was substituted for Manuel Ugarte in the closing minutes, the veteran midfielder had touched the ball more than any other United player, proving he still possesses the engine many critics like Jamie Carragher claimed had failed him last season.

Casemiro’s impact under Michael Carrick has been huge

The catalyst for this revival appears to be the arrival of interim manager Michael Carrick. Since taking over in January, Carrick has started Casemiro in all nine matches, a period in which United have dropped points only twice.

Reports suggest that Casemiro has ‘connected deeply’ with Carrick’s tactical approach.

Under Carrick, the ‘fantastic‘ Casemiro has been given more license to progress the ball, supported by the energy of Kobbie Mainoo.

While the club’s hierarchy, led by INEOS, is reportedly still planning for a future without the Brazilian’s £350,000-a-week wages, Carrick admitted after the game that the midfielder’s form makes him indispensable to the current project.

With Champions League football for 2026/27 now looking like a certainty, the pressure is mounting on the board to reconsider the veteran’s departure.