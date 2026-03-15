Dominik Szoboszlai scores stunning free-kick to give Liverpool lead vs Tottenham

(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have taken a 1-0 lead over Tottenham thanks to a moment of pure Hungarian magic from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The breakthrough came in the 18th minute after Alexis Mac Allister drew a foul just outside the penalty area.

As the Spurs wall braced itself, there was little doubt who would take charge. Szoboszlai stood over the ball with his trademark composure.

The Hungarian stood over it with confidence and executed it perfectly, curling it with power into the top left corner. Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario got a hand to it but it was not enough to keep it out.

Dominik Szoboszlai is perhaps the best free-kick taker in the world right now

With that stunning opener, Szoboszlai has cemented his reputation as one of the most lethal free-kick specialists in the game.

His ability to generate incredible whip while maintaining pinpoint accuracy makes every set-piece within 30 yards feel like a high-percentage chance for the Reds.

This was his fifth free-kick of the season, having scored 30 yard stunners against Arsenal earlier in the season and against Manchester City last month.

He scored one against Bournemouth as well as against Marseille in the Champions League.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season

Beyond his set-piece heroics, this goal is yet another highlight in what is becoming a truly special individual campaign.

Szoboszlai has been the heartbeat of this Liverpool side throughout the 2025/26 season, driving the team forward with his relentless work rate and creative vision.

He has been one of the first names on Arne Slot’s team sheet, playing anywhere and everywhere from attacking midfield to right-back in what has been a crisis season.

Whether winning the ball back deep in his own half or firing rockets into the top corner, Szoboszlai is currently playing some of the best football of his career.