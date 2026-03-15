(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai gave a brutally honest assessment of Liverpool’s current state following a frustrating 1-1 draw against a struggling Tottenham side at Anfield.

Despite taking an early lead through a trademark Szoboszlai free-kick, the Reds conceded a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser to Richarlison, leaving the home crowd in a state of shock and frustration.

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The draw leaves Liverpool’s top-four hopes hanging by a thread, and Szoboszlai warned that if the team’s form does not improve drastically, even the secondary European competitions might be out of reach.

Dominik Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool after draw against Tottenham

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the final whistle, the Hungarian midfielder did not hold back. He said:

“That is a huge disappointment. I don’t know what happened, I have nothing to say. In the last minute, again, I don’t know how many times this season already. We have to wake up.

“I feel flat. We have to wake up because if we carry on like this, we should be happy with the Conference League. I don’t know why this is happening, I honestly don’t know.

“I think in the first-half we played very well, we controlled the whole game and they hardly created chances apart from one or two headers. Second half we just didn’t so the same things.

“We will sit down together, and this is the most difficult time, but we have to stick together.”

“I didn’t hear the boos, but we can understand them. We are not performing how we should. They should stand behind us because last season we became Champions four games before the end everybody was happy. Support us in a difficult time.”

“There is still time to show how much we want it, we have to stick together and fight for the club.”

Questions need to be asked of Arne Slot

The result has placed further scrutiny on manager Arne Slot, who has seen his side’s title defence crumble into a desperate fight for Champions League qualification.

Despite the hierarchy reportedly remaining behind him, the inability to kill off a Tottenham side that arrived at Anfield in complete disarray is being viewed as a significant tactical failure.

Slot’s decision to retreat into a defensive shell in the second half backfired spectacularly when Spurs found a way through in the final seconds.

With a critical Champions League rescue mission against Galatasaray ahead and a looming clash with Manchester City, it does not look good for Liverpool.

Fans are getting increasingly frustrated by the Dutchman and while the Liverpool hierarchy may be behind the manager for now, it remains to be seen if their stance chances at the end of the season.