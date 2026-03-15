(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jamie Redknapp has blamed Guglielmo Vicario for the opening goal Tottenham conceded against Liverpool during their high-stakes clash at Anfield.

The Italian goalkeeper, who was restored to the starting lineup after a midweek benching, failed to stop a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick that has left Spurs reeling.

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Guglielmo Vicario slammed for poor goalkeeping

The goal came in the 18th minute when Szoboszlai, who has been in sensational form for Arne Slot’s side, curled an effort towards the left corner.

Despite having a clear sight of the ball, Vicario’s footwork appeared sluggish, and although he managed to parry the strike, he succeeded only in pushing it into the side of the net.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via BBC Sports) at halftime, Redknapp was critical of the keeper’s technique. He said:

“We have seen some beauties from Dominik Szoboszlai, like against Arsenal and Manchester City, but this one is a goalkeeping mistake.

“Just look at Vicario’s feet pattern, he almost trips himself over. He doesn’t get any elevation, doesn’t move properly. He gets a really big hand to it. He has to save it.”

Phil Mcnulty also criticised the Italian, claiming that his mistake would have made Igor Tudor incredibly frustrated.

He said (via BBC Sports): “Spurs and interim head coach Igor Tudor will be bitterly frustrated with that after a making such a decent start.

“It was another goalkeeper error, with Guglielmo Vicario getting his positioning wrong then making a feeble attempt to keep out Dominic Szoboszlai’s free-kick. Not been substituted, though.”

Tottenham’s goalkeeping crisis continues

The error further compounds a dire goalkeeping situation for interim manager Igor Tudor.

Last Tuesday, Tudor made the shock decision to drop Vicario for the 22-year-old Antonin Kinsky during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

That move backfired spectacularly, as Kinsky made two glaring errors and was taken off after just 17 minutes, leaving the young Czech keeper in tears.

Vicario has been notably out of form, making a string of high-profile mistakes during Tottenham’s current 11-match winless run.

With Spurs sitting just one point above the relegation zone, the lack of a reliable presence between the posts is becoming a primary concern.

With reports already suggesting Vicario could be sold this summer, his latest blunder at Anfield has only intensified calls for the club to seek a permanent replacement.