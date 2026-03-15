John Terry says Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman reminds him of Lionel Messi

(Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

John Terry has claimed that Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman reminds him of Lionel Messi, following the teenager’s record-breaking performance against Everton on Saturday.

The Chelsea legend took to TikTok to praise the 16-year-old, who became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history during the Gunners’ 2-0 victory.

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John Terry compares Max Dowman to Lionel Messi

Terry has seen Dowman shine with the Arsenal academy during his role at Chelsea’s academy and was unreserved in his praise.

He said:

“Max Dowman, what a player by the way, 16 years of age, absolutely incredible.

“I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago and I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi. That’s a big, big comparison but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal’s future and also England as well.”

Max Dowman makes Premier League record

Dowman’s historic moment arrived in stoppage time against the Toffees. With the score at 1-0 and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded upfield for a corner, the 16-year-old collected the ball deep in his own half.

Displaying the composure Terry alluded to, Dowman glided past two Everton players before sprinting half the length of the pitch to roll the ball into an empty net.

At 16 years and 73 days, Dowman shattered the 20-year record held by former Everton striker James Vaughan.

Rank Player Club Age 1 Max Dowman Arsenal 16y 73d 2 James Vaughan Everton 16y 270d 3 James Milner Leeds United 16y 356d 4 Wayne Rooney Everton 16y 360d 5 Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 16y 361d 6 Cesc Fàbregas Arsenal 17y 113d 7 Michael Owen Liverpool 17y 143d 8 Andy Turner Tottenham 17y 166d 9 Federico Macheda Man United 17y 226d 10 Lewis Miley Newcastle 17y 229d

The goal capped a sensational cameo for the midfielder, who had already provided the initial cross that led to Viktor Gyokeres’ opener in the 89th minute.

Mikel Arteta hailed the youngster as a “game-changer” after the match, noting that his natural talent and lack of fear make him a unique asset for the league leaders.