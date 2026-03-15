Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal against Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

The 22-year-old Chilean has done quite well this season, and he has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs. According to a report from Team Talk, he could cost around £12 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign him.

Osorio was linked with Tottenham a year ago.

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Arsenal and Liverpool could use Dario Osorio

There is no doubt that they need more quality in the wide areas. Osorio is naturally a right-sided winger, but he can operate on the left as well. He will add goals and creativity to the team. The player has registered 16 goal contributions this season.

The asking price is quite nominal for a player of his quality, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has also been linked to clubs such as West Ham United and Fulham. All four Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to afford him, but he needs to choose his next destination carefully.

Osorio must join a club that will give him regular opportunities. The 22-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at a top club will not benefit him.

Where will Osorio end up?

Arsenal and Liverpool need more cutting-edge in the final third, but they might prefer to aim higher. They will look to bring in a ready-made star who can make an immediate impact. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be tempting for the Chilean, and he will look to secure a big move in the summer. Manchester United have also been linked with Osorio in the past.