Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates victory (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly won the race to sign the Celtic youngster Dara Jikiemi.

The defender is expected to complete the move to Liverpool soon. The 16-year-old has been on their radar for quite some time, and a report from TeamTalk claims that Liverpool have been working on the transfer since the start of the year.

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Liverpool win the race for Dara Jikiemi

Celtic wanted to keep the player at the club, and they had offered him a three-year contract. However, the player has declined the offer. He will sign a professional contract with Liverpool when he turns 17 next January. For now, he will join the Premier League champions on a scholarship deal.

Multiple clubs were interested in signing the 16-year-old, who can operate as a central defender as well as in the middle of the park.

Jikiemi is a top talent with a bright future, and Liverpool will be delighted to have won the race for his signature. They are looking to build a formal theme for the future, and the teenager could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance.

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Jikiemi will be excited

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the young defender as well. It will be a major step up in his career, and he will look to force his way into the first team set-up at Liverpool in the coming seasons. For now, he will join up with the youth team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and they are looking to finish the season strongly. They are still in with a chance of securing Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the remaining matches of the season.

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