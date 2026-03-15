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West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Portuguese under-21 international has impressed in the top flight with the Hammers and has attracted the attention of top clubs. Manchester City are very interested in signing the player, and they view him as a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva.

Man United is also keen on Mateus Fernandes

According to reports from Spain, they are set to compete fiercely with Manchester United for his signature. The 21-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to compete at the highest level, and he could be a solid long-term investment for the two Manchester clubs.

Both teams need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and Fernandes would be ideal for them. The opportunity to join some of the country’s top clubs will be quite exciting for him. Meanwhile, the report claims that the player could cost around £57 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City or Manchester United is prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Can West Ham keep Fernandes?

West Ham is currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they will look to secure safety. If they go down to the Championship, they could lose multiple key players in the summer. They will be desperate to stay up and hold onto their key assets.

Fernandes will want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies in future. Joining either of the two Manchester clubs could be tempting for him. They could provide him with the platform he needs. Both clubs are likely to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince West Ham and the player to move in the summer.