Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are very interested in signing Assan Ouedraogo from RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spain, the player could cost around €65 million, and Manchester United are in the lead to secure his signature. They will also face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

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Assan Ouedraogo is a top talent

The 19-year-old German midfielder is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and it is no surprise that top clubs are monitoring him closely. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an official proposal to sign him. The asking price is quite high, and they might prefer to sign the player for a more reasonable amount.

Ouedraogo has done nothing to justify the pricetag yet, but he has immense potential and might be able to justify the investment in the future.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in Europe, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment.

Multiple clubs keen on Oudraogo

Similarly, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have shown a willingness to invest in premium Young talent in recent windows. They are looking to build for the future, and the German would be an excellent acquisition.

Ouedraogo needs to join a club where he has a defined role in the first team. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. It remains to be seen which of the four clubs would be prepared to provide him with a clear pathway.

Whoever signs him could have a future star on their hands.