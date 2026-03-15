Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson continues to be linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, and multiple clubs are keen on him.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder could cost around £90-100 million in the summer, and Manchester United have a strong interest in signing him.

Elliot Anderson is set for a big move

According to a report from TeamTalk, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on their former midfielder, and they could be willing to break their transfer record for him if they lose Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also interested in the player, and they are in pole position to secure his signature.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and has consistently shown his ability. He has done well for his country as well, and this could be the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club.

Anderson would improve all three clubs

Manchester United or Manchester City could be the ideal destination for him. Both clubs need more quality in the defensive midfield area, and Anderson would be an excellent addition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Even though the asking price is quite high, the player might be able to justify the investment in future.

He will help both clubs, tighten up defensively and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact next season.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to move to Manchester in the summer. The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be tempting as well.