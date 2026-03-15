(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Belgian midfielder Nathan De Cat from Anderlecht.

According to a report from Fussball Daten, the player could cost around €35 million in the summer, and the two clubs have sent scouts to watch him in action. It will be interesting to see if they act on their interest with an official proposal.

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Man United and Tottenham could use Nathan De Cat

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Belgian would be the ideal acquisition. He is a defensive midfielder who will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the side.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United and Tottenham have done well in grooming players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

The asking price is quite affordable for the Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the Bank for him. He could justify the investment in future, and the deal could look like a master stroke.

Where will De Cat end up?

The Belgian needs assurance of gametime before making the move. He will need to play regularly in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United or Tottenham could be detrimental to his development.

The player has been described as an “elite-level” talent. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

De Cat has a contract with his club until 2027, and they could be under pressure to consider his departure in the summer unless he commits to a long-term future with them by signing a new deal.