(Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United/Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has backed Michael Carrick to be appointed Manchester United’s permanent manager following a decisive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The win at Old Trafford has strengthened United’s grip on third place and further fueled the debate over whether the interim boss has done enough to earn the role full-time.

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Wayne Rooney backs Michael Carrick for the Manchester United job

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, Rooney was unequivocal in his support for his former teammate.

Rooney emphasised that Carrick’s impact extends beyond tactical tweaks, noting the renewed unity within the squad.

The United legend also highlighted Carrick’s historic start, which has seen him surpass the early win percentages of previous illustrious managers.

He said:

“100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick.

“I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that.

“We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

Michael Carrick has made a strong case for himself

The statistics certainly support Rooney’s “no-brainer” stance. Since taking over in mid-January, Carrick has steered the Red Devils to seven wins, one draw, and just one defeat in nine Premier League outings.

This remarkable run has seen United collect 22 out of a possible 27 points, transforming them from seventh-place outsiders into the favorites for a Champions League spot.

Sunday’s win over Villa makes if 7 wins out of 9. Despite Ross Barkley’s second-half equaliser, United remained composed, with goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and super-sub Benjamin Sesko sealing the win.

With Bruno Fernandes also breaking the club record for assists in a single season (16), the mood around Carrington has shifted from crisis to confidence.

While the board is reportedly considering a five-man shortlist including Roberto De Zerbi, Rooney believes the answer is already right under their noses.