Arsenal tracking promising young attacking talent but Barca and Atletico pose threat

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi, as the young striker continues to attract interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.



According to Bild, the Gunners are among the teams tracking the 21-year-old’s development, alongside Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Tresoldi has enjoyed an impressive season in Belgium, establishing himself as one of the most promising young forwards in European football.

His performances for Club Brugge have placed him firmly on the radar of elite clubs searching for emerging attacking talent.

Tresoldi has shown a habit of scoring goals

Since joining Club Brugge in 2025, Tresoldi has quickly adapted to Belgian football and emerged as a key attacking option.

The young striker has registered 15 goals and five assists across all competitions this season, showcasing his ability to both finish chances and contribute to his team’s overall attacking play.

Standing out for his intelligent movement, physical presence, and composure in front of goal, the striker has proven capable of leading the line while also linking effectively with teammates in advanced areas.

His performances have been particularly impressive considering his relatively recent arrival in Belgium, where he made the move after developing through the youth system at Hannover 96 in Germany.

Arsenal face competition to sign the young attacker

Under manager Mikel Arteta, the club has placed a strong emphasis on building a squad capable of competing at the highest level while maintaining a core of developing talent.

Adding a forward like Tresoldi could provide Arsenal with long-term attacking depth.

With the demands of domestic and European competitions increasing, clubs are placing greater value on versatile young attackers who can develop into future first-team stars.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both pose a threat to Arsenal’s pursuit of the young attacker.

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