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The future of Jack Grealish could get attention in the summer with Aston Villa and Everton reportedly preparing to compete for the England international’s signature.



According to SportsBoom, both clubs are closely monitoring Grealish’s situation at Manchester City, where the attacking midfielder is expected to evaluate his options at the end of the season.

Grealish’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium appears uncertain.

After several seasons with City, the 29-year-old could be open to a new challenge, prompting interest from clubs eager to bring the creative playmaker back into a more prominent role.

Aston Villa are dreaming of an emotional return

The possibility of Grealish returning to Villa Park would represent a deeply emotional reunion.

The midfielder famously captained the club and rose through its academy before leaving for Manchester City in a record-breaking £100 million transfer in 2021.

Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly interested in the idea of bringing Grealish back to the club where he first established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

Under Emery’s leadership, Villa have developed into a competitive side with ambitions of maintaining a place among England’s top teams.

With European football virtually secured for next season, Villa believe they could offer Grealish an attractive sporting project as well as the opportunity to reconnect with the club where he became a fan favorite.

Everton are also keen on signing Grealish

However, Aston Villa are unlikely to have a clear path to Grealish. Everton manager David Moyes is also believed to be keen on signing the midfielder and hopes to act quickly in the transfer market.

The English star has impressed on his loan spell at Everton this season and the Toffees are considering signing him in a permanent deal.

Moyes views Grealish as a player capable of adding creativity, leadership, and attacking quality to his squad. The Everton manager is said to be determined to include the England international in his plans for next season.

If Grealish ultimately decides to leave Man City in a permanent move in the summer, both clubs appear ready to make strong cases for why he should join their project for the next stage of his career.

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