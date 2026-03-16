Crystal Palace willing to sell best player for £70m amid increasing interest

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is attracting attention from the biggest clubs in the Premier League.



The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the young English midfielder who has impressed highly at Selhurst Park.

With most top clubs looking to strengthen their midfield, Wharton has emerged as a top target.

At Palace, he has shown consistency, quality passing and maturity at such a young age.

With Palace losing players like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi recently and manager Oliver Glasner also heading out of the club, Wharton’s future is uncertain and the club and it appears like Palace would not stand in his way if they get what they are demanding for the young midfielder.

Crystal Palace asking price for Wharton is revealed

Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider has discussed the future of Wharton and revealed how much teams would need to pay if they are interested in signing the midfielder.

He said:

“He’s obviously one of the players that’s on United’s list as they look to restructure their midfield next season.

“There are a number of players that they are looking at, and Wharton is on that list. I think it would be a huge fee to try and prise him away as well.

“You’re probably looking around £70million plus for such a young player who has shown huge potential and can get better.

“It’ll be an open race for Adam Wharton if there is any indication he can be prised away from Palace this summer.”

Man United and Man City lead the race to sign him

Man United are considering changes to their midfield, particularly as Casemiro is about to leave the club at the end of the season.

Wharton is being eyed as a player who can bring stability to their midfield and offer control to the midfield with his passing and ability to retain possession.

On the other hand, Man City are perhaps looking for a long term Rodri replacement and Wharton fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

He is a young, homegrown player who offers support to the attack, as well as the defense.

Crystal Palace transfer target expected to be available this summer