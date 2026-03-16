(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Tottenham have decided to keep Igor Tudor as interim head coach for the time being, following a spirited 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

According to a report from The Times, the Croatian tactician is set to remain in charge for this week’s critical fixtures against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

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The dramatic late equaliser from Richarlison appears to have bought Tudor a stay of execution.

The Spurs hierarchy had reportedly been considering another managerial change after a disastrous run of form, but the result against Liverpool appears to have convinced them to allow Tudor to lead the team through to the international break.

Igor Tudor to remain Tottenham manager for next two games

While the draw against the defending champions has eased the immediate pressure, Tudor’s position remains under heavy scrutiny.

The club is currently in a race against time to overturn a 5-2 deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

The board is also aware of the relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

With Spurs currently sitting in 16th place, just one point above the drop zone, the result against Forest is viewed as non-negotiable.

Should Tudor fail to secure a win in either of these fixtures, the club may turn to a somone like Sean Dyche to help them survive the drop.

Tottenham results under Igor Tudor

The point at Anfield was notably the first that Tottenham has earned under Tudor since he replaced Thomas Frank on February 14.

Despite the slight boost in morale, the club is still yet to record a victory in the calendar year 2026 and remains winless under the new manager’s tenure.

Match Venue Result Competition Tottenham vs Arsenal Home L 1–4 Premier League Fulham vs Tottenham Away L 1–2 Premier League Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Home L 1–3 Premier League Atlético Madrid vs Tottenham Away L 2–5 Champions League Liverpool vs Tottenham Away D 1–1 Premier League

Tudor described the draw as ‘immense’ given the squad’s injury crisis, which left him with only 12 senior outfield players available for selection.

However, with 14 goals conceded in just five matches, the Croatian must find a way to improve the defence that has looked alarmingly fragile if he hopes to keep the job beyond the weekend.