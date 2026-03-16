Jamie Carragher destroys "not good enough" Spurs ace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher heavily criticised Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for his performance against Liverpool at Anfield.



On Sunday, Liverpool and Spurs played a 1-1 draw with Dominik Szoboszlai and Richarlison scoring for their teams.

Szoboszlai scored a free-kick for the hosts to give them the lead and Richarlison scored a 90th minute equaliser for Spurs who are battling relegation.

Carragher called out Vicario for his poor performance, particularly how he dealt with Szoboszlai’s free-kick in the first half.

Although Szoboszlai is a world class free-kick taker but replay showed that Vicario could have saved the free-kick as he got a strong hand on the ball.

Jamie Carragher called out Vicario for his mistake

While speaking on commentary, Carragher said, as reported by Football365:

“We don’t see enough direct free-kicks scored in the Premier League these days but there’s absolutely no doubt that Liverpool have a free-kick specialist.

“He is a specialist but I tell you what, Tottenham don’t have a goalkeeping specialist.

“It’s not far off the middle of the goal, you’ve got to save that. Wow, that’s awful, absolutely shocking from the goalkeeper.

“Liverpool find themselves one goal in front thanks to their best player by a million miles this season.

“The reason the other fella’ [Kinsky] played in midweek was because he [Vicario] is not good enough.

“That’s what it was and then he ends up coming on in the game and it’s been well documented what happened.

“But Tottenham have got huge problems in goal.”

Spurs goalkeeper has struggled to perform this season

Vicario has been under the spotlight throughout the season for his performances.

His ability to play from the back and his shot saving quality has been questioned on several occasions this season.

He was dropped by manager Igor Tudor for the big match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and replaced by Antonin Kinsky, who made high-profile errors and was eventually taken off and replaced by Vicario in the match against the La Liga side.

The goalkeeping position has been Spurs’ achilles heel this season and it is an issue that the club would be desperate to address in the summer.

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