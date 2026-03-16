(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool academy star Jayden Danns has suffered a heartbreaking injury setback during his highly anticipated return for the Under-21s against Manchester City.

The 20-year-old forward, who had been sidelined for five months following hamstring surgery in September, lasted just 29 minutes before pulling up in visible distress.

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The injury occurred as Danns attempted a characteristic burst of pace to track back into midfield.

He immediately clutched the back of his right leg and signaled to the bench, appearing devastated as he was helped from the pitch at the Kirkby Academy.

Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns suffers injury setback

The timing of this latest issue is a cruel blow for the striker, who had only just returned to full training in late February.

Having scored 29 goals in 48 appearances at youth level, Danns is considered among the emerging stars from the academy.

But the injuries have impacted his development recently, as he now faces another extended period on the treatment table, with reports suggesting his season could be over before it truly began.

Danns has produced some memorable Liverpool moments

Danns remains a favourite among fans following his breakout 2023/24 season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he provided some of the most memorable moments, notably scoring twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton and starring in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea.

However, under Arne Slot, minutes have come difficult for the academy’s brightest prospects.

Slot’s lack of trust in youngsters has drawn considerable criticism.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U18 33 24 4 Liverpool U21 16 5 2 Liverpool (senior) 10 3 1 Liverpool FC YL 2 1 – Total 61 33 7

With Slot prioritising a massive half a billion summer recruitment drive over promoting from within, there are growing concerns that the development pathway for talents like Danns and Rio Ngumoha is being overlooked in favour of experienced senior players regardless of their form.