Jones attracts interest from English rival and Euro giants as talks of Liverpool exit gather pace

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Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could face a pivotal summer as uncertainty grows surrounding his long-term future at Anfield.



According to The Athletic, the 25-year-old academy graduate will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the current season, prompting increased interest from clubs across Europe.

Both Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping a close watch on Jones’ situation.

With his contract set to expire in June 2027, Liverpool’s hierarchy may soon have to make an important decision regarding whether to offer a new deal or consider selling the player before his market value begins to decline.

Jones has been a crucial presence for Liverpool

Jones has been part of Liverpool’s setup for over a decade, rising through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in 2019.

The midfielder quickly gained attention for his technical ability, composure in possession, and confidence in attacking areas.

Over the years, Jones has become a dependable squad member capable of operating in multiple midfield roles. His versatility has allowed him to feature as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and occasionally in wider positions when required.

One of the most memorable moments early in his career came when he scored a stunning goal in the FA Cup Merseyside derby against Everton in 2020, a strike that highlighted his natural attacking instincts.

Interest is increasing in the versatile midfielder

The growing uncertainty around Jones’ contract has reportedly attracted interest from both Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Inter are believed to be evaluating midfield reinforcements as they plan for the future, while Tottenham have been exploring options to strengthen their squad depth.

Jones’ technical qualities and Premier League experience make him an appealing option for clubs seeking a midfielder who can contribute creatively while maintaining tactical discipline.

Liverpool may face a difficult choice in the coming months. As a homegrown player, Jones represents valuable squad depth and contributes to the club’s registration requirements for domestic and European competitions.

However, allowing him to enter the final stages of his contract without an extension could risk losing him for free.

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