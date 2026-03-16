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Arsenal could be set for a significant financial windfall as Serie A giants Juventus plot a £30 million move for defender Jakub Kiwior this summer.

The 26-year-old, who left North London in September to make room for the arrival of Piero Hincapie, is currently on a season-long loan at Porto, where his stock has risen dramatically.

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Juventus revive longstanding interest in Jakub Kiwior

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have revived their long-standing interest in the versatile centre-back, who is equally comfortable operating on the left-hand side of a four-man defense.

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to bring Kiwior back to Italy, where he previously excelled with Spezia, to provide competition and cover for former Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, whose move to Turin was made permanent last summer.

Juventus’ interest in the Polish international dates back to his time in Serie A between 2021 and 2023.

While Arsenal ultimately won the race for his signature in a £21 million deal, the Italian club has continued to monitor his progress.

Report suggests that Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini was in Portugal last week to scout Kiwior during Porto’s high-profile fixtures against Sporting and Benfica.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a staple of Francesco Farioli’s defense, helping Porto keep 12 clean sheets in Liga Portugal this season.

Juventus reportedly view him as a player who can immediately improve their defensive unit as they continue their rebuilding process.

Arsenal set for transfer windfall from Kiwior sale

The situation is complicated by the structure of Kiwior’s current move. His loan deal at the Estádio do Dragao includes a mandatory obligation to buy, meaning Porto are set to pay Arsenal approximately £23 million to make the transfer permanent this summer.

However, a permanent stay in Portugal is not guaranteed. If Juventus follow through with their £30 million interest, Porto could be tempted to make an immediate profit on the defender.

For Arsenal, such a quick flip would be highly beneficial; the original agreement between the Gunners and Porto reportedly includes a sell-on clause, which would see Mikel Arteta’s side receive an extra £1.7 million should Porto sell him on this summer.

With Hincapie having agreed a five-year permanent contract at the Emirates, Arsenal’s decision to move Kiwior on appears to have been a masterstroke, potentially netting the club nearly £25 million in total fees while clearing space for their newest defensive star.

Kiwior’s time at Arsenal

Kiwior arrived at the Emirates in January 2023 for a fee of £21 million.

During his tenure in North London, he made 68 appearances for the Gunners and was often called upon by Mikel Arteta during crucial title-run periods to fill in for the injured Gabriel Magalhaes or Oleksandr Zinchenko.

While he was a reliable squad player, he struggled to cement a permanent starting spot over the club’s preferred central pairing.

His departure in September 2025 was seen as the best move for all parties, allowing Arsenal to bring in Piero Hincapie while granting Kiwior the regular first-team football.