England midfielder expected to start transfer battle between Man United and Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has emerged as one of the most coveted young talents in the Premier League, with several top clubs reportedly preparing to battle for his signature this summer.



According to Football Insider, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring the 22-year-old closely, while Chelsea have also shown strong interest following the midfielder’s impressive performances at Selhurst Park.

Wharton remains under contract with Crystal Palace until June 2029, placing the London club in a strong negotiating position.

Wharton remains under contract with Crystal Palace until June 2029, placing the London club in a strong negotiating position.

Wharton continues to impress at Crystal Palace

Wharton has enjoyed a remarkable progression since establishing himself as a regular starter for Palace. The England international is widely praised for his composure on the ball, intelligent positioning, and ability to dictate the tempo of matches from midfield.

Operating primarily as a deep-lying playmaker, Wharton has become the heartbeat of Palace’s midfield.

His passing range allows him to control the rhythm of games, while his awareness and defensive work rate help provide balance between attack and defense.

The midfielder has made 40 appearances for the Eagles this season, once again showing his importance for Oliver Glasner’s team.

His performances have earned him recognition at the international level, with England managers increasingly viewing him as a long-term option for the national team.

Man United and Liverpool are both interested in Wharton

With both Man United and Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer, Wharton has emerged as one of their top targets.

Man United are set to lose Casemiro at the end of the season and the poor form of Manuel Ugarte has forced them to look for new options in the market.

Wharton is the right profile of player that they need. He is homegrown and experienced in the Premier League.

Liverpool are looking for someone who can bring calmness to the midfield and add stability to a side that has often lacked control this season.

It is easy to understand why both the teams are ready to battle for Wharton but due to his long contract, Palace hold all the cards in their hands.

Man United lead race for €65m wonderkid on Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea radar