Newcastle United face fight from Man United and Man City for former midfield star

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Newcastle United are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Elliot Anderson back to the club this summer, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder emerging as a potential priority target in the upcoming transfer window.



According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies are evaluating contingency plans amid growing interest in their own midfield stars, and Anderson’s name has resurfaced as a possible replacement option.

Anderson is enjoying a strong season with Nottingham Forest, attracting attention from several Premier League giants including Manchester United and Manchester City.

Newcastle, however, could have an emotional advantage in the race, given the midfielder’s history with the club’s academy system.

Newcastle United preparing for possible midfield changes

Newcastle’s interest in Anderson is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding the futures of two of their most influential players, Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali.

Both midfielders have been heavily linked with moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs in recent months.

Guimarães, in particular, has been connected with teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, while Tonali continues to attract admiration following his consistent performances in the Premier League.

With the possibility that one of their star midfielders could depart in the summer, Newcastle’s recruitment team is reportedly preparing alternative options to maintain the strength of the squad.

Clubs are closely monitoring the progress of Anderson

Anderson has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfield talents since leaving Newcastle earlier in his career.

The England international has impressed with his technical ability, versatility, and work rate, becoming a central figure in Nottingham Forest’s midfield.

His performances this season have significantly increased his market value, with reports suggesting Forest now rate him between £90 million and £100 million.

Such a fee would represent a huge financial commitment from Newcastle. It would surpass the club’s current transfer record, set when they signed Nick Woltemade for £69.3 million last summer.

Sources: Arsenal and Liverpool “closely monitoring” £70m-rated Newcastle star