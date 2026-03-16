Arsenal suffer double injury blow as Odegaard and Timber ruled out vs Leverkusen

(Photo by Mike Hewitt, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber will miss Arsenal’s crucial Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

The announcement comes as a significant blow to the Gunners, who are looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany.

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday, Arteta was direct about the availability of his captain and star defender.

“Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard will be out tomorrow against Bayer Leverkusen,” the manager stated (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano).

??? Mikel Arteta: “Jurrien Timber and Martin Ødegaard will be out tomorrow against Bayer Leverkusen”. pic.twitter.com/dq1xU4V882 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2026

Arsenal to be without key players against Bayer Leverkusen

The absence of Odegaard is particularly felt in the midfield, as the Norwegian continues to struggle with a knee injury sustained in February.

While there was hope he might return for this fixture, he remained absent from Monday’s training session.

Jurrien Timber’s injury is a more recent setback; the Dutchman, who has been one of the most effective defenders in the competition this season, hobbled off during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday.

While Arteta suggested Timber’s issue might not be too serious, the recovery time might just too short for the European clash.

Arsenal will likely rely on Piero Hincapie, on loan from Leverkusen but eligible to play, or Cristhian Mosquera to fill the void at the back.

Arsenal winning the quadruple a big possibility

Despite the injury setbacks, the mood around the Emirates Stadium remains electric as Arsenal continues to hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Gunners currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and have already booked a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

With the Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City looming this Sunday, Arteta is desperate to beat Leverkusen to keep the quadruple dream alive.

The emergence of 16-year-old Max Dowman, who became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer over the weekend, has provided an extra boost to a squad.