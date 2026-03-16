Real Madrid are looking to offload midfielder wanted by top Premier League clubs

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could be set for a significant decision regarding the future of Eduardo Camavinga, with reports suggesting the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for the French midfielder this summer.



According to Marca, the club may consider proposals from interested teams as part of their ongoing squad planning, with several Premier League clubs already monitoring the situation.

Camavinga’s role at the Santiago Bernabéu has come under increasing scrutiny after a season in which he has struggled to secure consistent minutes.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe, the 23-year-old has started just 12 of Real Madrid’s 21 La Liga matches this campaign.

Reports indicate that any club looking to secure his services would likely need to submit an offer exceeding €50 million.

Eduardo Camavinga journey at Real Madrid

Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021, arriving with a reputation as one of the brightest midfield prospects in European football.

His early performances quickly justified the excitement surrounding his signing, as he displayed remarkable composure and technical ability for such a young player.

Over the past few seasons, Camavinga has contributed to several key moments for Madrid, particularly in European competitions.

His versatility has also made him a valuable squad option, with the French international often deployed not only in midfield but also occasionally as a left-back when injuries affected the squad.

However, competition for places in Madrid’s midfield has intensified. With players such as Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde playing prominent roles, Camavinga has sometimes found himself rotating in and out of the starting lineup.

Premier League clubs are watching closely

Interest from England has reportedly been building in recent months. Several Premier League sides are believed to admire Camavinga’s energy, ball-winning ability, and capacity to drive forward from midfield.

The French international’s profile fits well within the fast-paced style of the Premier League, where his athleticism and pressing ability could be particularly effective.

Despite this interest, Real Madrid remain in a strong negotiating position. Camavinga is still under contract and remains a highly valued member of the squad, meaning any potential deal would require a significant transfer fee.

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