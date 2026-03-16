Arsenal interested in centre-back after positive feedback from their scouts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly joined a growing list of clubs interested in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, as the highly rated centre-back continues to attract attention from across Europe.



According to L’Équipe, the Gunners have recently intensified their monitoring of the French international, with club scouts attending multiple matches to assess his performances.

Lukeba is widely expected to become one of the most sought-after defenders in the upcoming transfer window.

RB Leipzig are believed to be prepared to consider offers in the region of €70 million, with several clubs from both the Premier League and La Liga closely following the 23-year-old’s development.

Lukeba has experienced a rapid rise in European football

Lukeba has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young defenders since his move to Leipzig from Olympique Lyonnais.

His style of play reflects the qualities modern elite clubs often seek in centre-backs. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, Lukeba is capable of building attacks from deep while also excelling in defensive duels.

His ability to read the game and recover quickly during transitions has made him a key figure in Leipzig’s defensive structure.

The Frenchman’s progress has also been recognized at international level. After impressing in youth competitions for France, Lukeba has gradually moved into the senior national team conversation, further boosting his profile among Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal are interested in the Bundesliga defender

Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have focused on strengthening the defense of the team more than the attack.

The Gunners are known for their quality defense and Arteta is keen to add more quality and depth as the Premier League side continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Lukeba’s age, potential, and ability to operate as a left-sided centre-back make him an attractive option for the club’s recruitment team.

Arsenal are unlikely to have a clear path to signing Lukeba. Several clubs across Europe have reportedly been tracking the defender for months, with teams from Spain and England expressing interest.

Sources: Arsenal and Liverpool “closely monitoring” £70m-rated Newcastle star