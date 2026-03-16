Man City defender is set to start a transfer battle between AC Milan and Inter Milan

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Nathan Aké has emerged as a key target for several top European clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.



Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that both Inter Milan and AC Milan are seriously considering moves for the Dutch international as they look to strengthen their defensive options for the 2026/27 season.

Aké remains under contract at Man City until 2027, but his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium has become a subject of speculation.

The versatile defender’s ability to operate as both a centre-back and a left-back has made him an attractive option for clubs seeking experienced players capable of fitting into multiple tactical systems.

Aké has played a substitute role at Man City

Aké has developed into a reliable squad member under Pep Guardiola. The Dutch international has often been praised for his defensive intelligence, composure in possession, and tactical discipline.

While Aké has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, he has started only around half of those matches.

The intense competition within City’s squad, particularly in defense, has sometimes limited his opportunities to secure a regular starting role.

Despite this, Aké has consistently delivered solid performances when called upon, particularly in matches requiring defensive stability and positional awareness.

Interest from Italy is increasing in Aké

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly evaluating the possibility of signing Aké as part of their plans to strengthen their defensive units.

AC Milan are believed to be prioritising experienced defenders capable of making an immediate impact. Aké’s Premier League and Champions League experience would make him an appealing addition to their squad.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, view Aké’s versatility as a major advantage. The Dutch defender’s ability to play in multiple defensive roles could offer valuable depth as the club continues to compete for domestic and European honours.

Man City face fierce competition from Man United for £57 million Premier League gem