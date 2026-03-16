Xabi Alonso emerges as top candidate if Liverpool sack Arne Slot

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Adam Crafton of The Athletic has revealed that Xabi Alonso is expected to be a top candidate for the Liverpool manager’s job if the club decides to sack Arne Slot at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, who remains a beloved figure at Anfield from his playing days, is widely believed to be open to a return to Merseyside despite his recent stint at Real Madrid.

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Speaking on the latest edition of The Athletic FC Podcast, Crafton suggested that the former midfielder would be the natural choice to lead a new era.

He said: “I imagine he would probably take the job and I’m sure he would be a contender if they chose to let Slot go.”

Xabi Alonso top contender for Liverpool job

The link to Alonso comes at a time when his managerial stock remains high, despite a challenging five-month spell at Real Madrid that ended briefly in January.

Prior to his time in Spain, Alonso achieved legendary status at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German team to a historic unbeaten domestic double in 2024.

According to some reports, a verbal understanding may already be in place for Alonso to take over on a three-year deal starting in June 2026, provided Liverpool’s current campaign continues its downward trajectory.

Many fans see Alonso as the tactical and emotional successor to Jürgen Klopp, believing his ‘exceptional‘ coaching pedigree is exactly what a disjointed Liverpool squad needs.

Additionally, the presence of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, two of his star players from his time at Bayer Leverkusen could further prove to be incentive for all parties to make the reunion happen.

Liverpool could sack Slot at the end of the season

While Arne Slot has earned the patience after winning the Premier League title in his debut season, the current season has proven to be a major disappointment.

Liverpool currently sit in sixth place, having lost nine league games so far. The latest draw against Tottenham served as a latest warning, with Dominik Szoboszlai stating that the club could miss out on European qualification if they don’t improve.

They also face a crucial Champions League rescue mission against Galatasaray tomorrow, following the 1-0 defeat in the first-leg last week.

Crafton has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, noting, that Slot has just won the league, making a decision to sack a year later a difficult one. However, he has stated that a sacking is ‘very possible’.

But if Liverpool fails to secure Champions League football for next season, the hierarchy may feel forced to pull the trigger to avoid a long-term decline.

With Alonso currently out of work and waiting for a call, the pressure on Slot has never been higher.