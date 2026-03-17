[Picture via YouTube/Sky Sports]

Arne Slot appears to have questioned the level of unconditional support from Liverpool fans after boos rang out around Anfield following a disappointing 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham.

The result, which saw Spurs snatch a point through a 90th-minute Richarlison equaliser, has left the defending champions’ European hopes in serious jeopardy.

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Ahead of Wednesday’s must-win Champions League second leg against Galatasaray, Slot addressed the audible frustration from the stands, but his comments have sparked further debate about his relationship with the fanbase.

Arne Slot questions Liverpool fans unconditional support

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Slot admitted he was surprised by the shifting atmosphere at the club.

The Dutchman then appeared to challenge the long-held narrative of Anfield’s unwavering loyalty to its managers.

He said:

“It’s never nice they are frustrated, as fans aren’t frustrated after you win. You are frustrated and disappointed when you don’t win.”

“When I came here, I was told this club was different and the fans will support the manager for a long time. If it’s true [the fans are restless], I don’t feel it at all. I must have done a lot of things wrong then, that’s never a nice feeling to have!”

Slot’s recent comments shows growing disconnect

Slot’s recent interviews point towards a growing disconnect with the club and the supporters.

While he delivered the Premier League title in his debut season, the goodwill he built up appears to be eroding quickly.

Patience had already begun to wear thin following his earlier claim that Liverpool “have only won the league twice in 30 years”, a comment intended to manage expectations, but one that many felt undermined the club’s stature.

Before the Qarabag clash, Slot also suggested that last season’s title win was aided by Liverpool’s early Champions League exit against PSG, which reduced fixture congestion compared to their rivals.

He even appeared to take a subtle swipe at Jurgen Klopp, downplaying some of Liverpool’s recent European runs prior to his arrival.

His latest comments questioning the unconditional support of Liverpool fans only add to a growing list of remarks that risk further alienating the Anfield faithful.

With The Athletic reporting that Xabi Alonso is already being considered as a “top candidate” should the hierarchy decide to make a change, Slot’s defensive tone in press conferences is being viewed by some as a sign of a manager feeling the walls close in.