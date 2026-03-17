Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta applauding (Photo by Ryan Pierse, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are interested in the 18-year-old playmaker. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The report claims that he could cost around €80 million. The Portuguese “wonderkid” has done quite well for Porto this season, and he is highly rated across Europe. He could develop into a quality player with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. However, he should look to join a club, where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

The report claims that there could be a “bidding war” for the midfielder in the summer.

The 18-year-old primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, and he will help create opportunities with his technical ability and vision in the final third. Arsenal and Manchester City could use more quality in the final third. Arsenal, in particular, have struggled to create opportunities and players like Martin Odegaard have not been at their best.

As far as Manchester City is concerned, Bernardo Silva has been linked with an exit in the summer, and they will need to replace him properly.

At Newcastle, they have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon for creativity. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment. It will be interesting to see where Mora ends up eventually.