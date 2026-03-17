Arsenal's next four games will make or break their season - here's how

Arsenal players in a team huddle prior to the game against Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

It’s no exaggeration to say that the fate of Arsenal’s season probably rests on the club’s next four games, one in each competition they’re still challenging for.

It’s been an exciting season for the Gunners, but there do still seem to be some signs of nerves in Mikel Arteta’s side, who haven’t enjoyed too many moments of playing their best or most stylish football.

Still, this is an Arsenal side that knows how to grind out results and nick goals on well-worked set-pieces, and that’s served them well so far, with the north Londoners seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and preparing for a Carabao Cup final.

They’re also still in the Champions League and FA Cup, having lost only three games in all competitions all season, but things could change very quickly in just the next four games. Here’s how…

Saturday: Arsenal vs Everton (Premier League)

Arsenal may be seven points ahead of Man City, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand. After some recent slip-ups with draws away to Brentford and Everton, it’s absolutely vital that Arsenal get three points.

This will be seen as a winnable fixture just as City travel to take on a resurgent West Ham, so expect football betting sites to start leaning even more heavily towards the Gunners if results go their way today.

A win for Arsenal and either a draw or defeat for City will feel very much like too far for the Sky Blues to come back from. At the same time, if AFC slip up again, there could be enough of a swing to majorly put things back in MCFC’s favour.

17th March: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League)

Just a few days before the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal will have to focus hard to avoid an upset against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arteta’s side were not too convincing in that first leg tie, but escaped with a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Kai Havertz penalty. If they don’t play much better at the Emirates Stadium, then this Leverkusen side is more than good enough to cause a surprise.

This Arsenal side is surely good enough to end the club’s hoodoo in the European Cup, but it’s fine margins at this level and they’ll need to be on their game even if they do have one eye on potentially picking up silverware just a few days later.

22nd March: Arsenal vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup final)

Needless to say, this is a huge game that not only represents the chance for some early-season silverware, but it brings together the two title contenders and will likely tell us a lot about who is in a stronger position to go on and finish as champions.

Arsenal could really do with that psychological boost against City, even if their record against them has improved in recent times, with the club still chasing a first trophy since all the way back in Arteta’s first season in charge in 2020.

If City come out on top, it could really spur them on to go on the kind of run that has previously seen them overpower Arsenal in the closing stages of the campaign.

4th April: Southampton vs Arsenal (FA Cup)

On paper, this is a pretty favourable tie in the next round of the FA Cup for Arsenal, but they can take nothing for granted.

If the Gunners end up out of the title race, the Champions League, and on the losing side of the Carabao Cup final by the time this match comes around, it will be hugely important to salvage the season by winning the FA Cup.

Southampton looks like a decent opportunity, but this is a club that have a surprisingly good record against Arsenal when they’ve been in the Premier League, so there can be no room for any complacency at the St Mary’s Stadium.